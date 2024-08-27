Castlevania Dominus Collection Revealed

While it’s true that the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that dropped today wasn’t exactly what some were hoping for, the 3rd parties that did show up weren’t afraid to drop big announcements for both the Switch and beyond. One of the best examples is the arrival of a Sid Meier title next February or how Sega is bringing a key franchise to Nintendo platforms for the first time. Both of those are big announcements, and they weren’t the only ones made. Konami showed up to stun everyone by revealing the Castlevania Dominus Collection, which brings three popular entries in the franchise to modern consoles for the first time.

What makes these three particular entries so important is that these three games were all titles that were made during the Nintendo DS era. If you recall, the DS was the best-selling handheld platform ever, and NUMEROUS developers brought titles to it as a result. Konami brought three incredible titles that pushed the beloved franchise to new heights, so getting them not just together but slightly upgraded for modern systems is a true delight.

As you’ll see in the collection trailer above, the games aren’t getting remastered in the traditional sense but instead, getting the “adjusted” treatment so that the two-screen format that the DS used can be transferred to the Nintendo Switch and beyond. You’ll notice that they have the playable section of the game on the left, while they show things like the map, character stats, and more on the righthand side. It’s a clever way to balance everything out and ensure that everyone knows what’s going on at any given moment.

Oh, but that’s not all! A “reimagined” version of another title is included in the collection, bringing the set of games in the Castlevania Dominus Collection to four! That means you’re getting quite a value if you were to purchase it. Oh, and if you’re wondering how the touchscreen abilities will function here, they’ve adjusted those, too, so that you can activate them via simple button commands.

Plus, given that these titles were known for their difficulty at times, there’s a “Rewind” feature that’ll allow you to try again without having to go all the way back to certain save points.

Do you want to know what the best part is about this collection? It’s out RIGHT NOW! That’s right, you can get these four games on the Nintendo Switch TODAY and then start your monster hunting adventures! So, what’s stopping you from doing so?