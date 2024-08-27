Tetris Forever Revealed At Nintendo Direct

A misconception about our world, especially when it comes to recent AAA titles, is that you must create a “massive experience” for gamers to enjoy, or else they won’t be interested in buying your title. The truth of the matter is the opposite is true, and it has been that way since the earliest days of gaming. If you can create a simple yet fun gameplay loop, you can have an experience unlike any other. As announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Partner’s Showcase, Tetris Forever will take gamers of all ages on a trip through time and highlight how one simple yet addictive game changed the world.

If you somehow don’t know, when the original game came out via a developer in Russia, it shocked the world with how simple, fun, and replayable it was. It was brought onto consoles like the Famicom, while also being paired with the original Game Boy, which helped it sell numerous units and beat out its competition.

Fast forward to now, and it’s not only had various sequels and upgrades but spinoffs and numerous other franchises taking the “mantle” of the game while putting their own characters and spins on it. Tetris Forever will let players go through various versions of the game to see just how it has evolved and even show documentary footage of the people who helped make the game and bring it over to the rest of the world for others to enjoy. That might not sound like something you’d enjoy, but trust us, it’s a story worth here.

Plus, if that’s not enough for you, the collection not only features numerous past entries, but it features an all-new one as well! In the “Time Warp,” you’ll have to play on four different boards, each of which has a different aesthetic based on a different period of time in the series past!

However, if you’re someone who wants to play the OG version, you’re in luck! The original NES version of the title will drop on the Nintendo Switch Online service later this winter! Given how the holiday seasons usually go, that means you’ll have plenty of time to spend on the title and see how high of a score you can get!

History is interesting in the gaming industry, and this title pays respect to the past while welcoming new players to try one of the most successful titles and series in the industry’s history.