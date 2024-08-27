Rumor: Sony Will Have A State Of Play By The End Of September

Jeff Grubb says that Sony could have a presentation next month, which may or may not be what you wanted to hear.

This was shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Novel-Editor4017. You can catch Grubb’s comments on the YouTube timestamp here, but he starts off with this statement:

“Then more recently what I’ve heard is there is probably going to be a State of Play, A Sony PlayStation State of Play. Not a Showcase, a State of Play at the end, by the end of September.”

Jeff says that he doesn’t know if Sony would reveal the PlayStation 5 Pro in a State of Play or not. What’s implied here is the possibility that the console would be revealed separately. It may not even get its own event, but Sony could simply make a short promotion video and a blog post instead.

Sony having a State of Play is consistent with PlayStation Chairman Hiroki Totoki’s statement that they have no major first party titles that they can show or release until March 2025. Of course, they just released Concord last weekend, and they are set to release Astro Bot and Lego Horizon Adventures soon. There are first party games that they can still talk about, but this expectation was set that they don’t have a game on the scale of Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last Of Us, God of War, etc.

There are also a few third party games that they can feature on this hypothetical State of Play. The most likely candidate here is Bloober team’s Silent Hill 2 remake. While Konami’s early promotion of the game had turned out so poorly that even Bloober objected to it, more recent previews have impressed the game press and influencers.

Other major third party games that could be shown include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Marvel Rivals, Civilization 7, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Yes, both PlayStation and Xbox fans alike will have to get used to the possibility that Sony will continue to have some promotion of some sort for Call of Duty games. They may even choose to feature Call of Duty over games from more ‘Sony loyal’ game companies. The money for Call of Duty is simply that big that both Sony and Microsoft cannot pass it up.

But more than any big games, we can expect at least a few features for smaller games, since that is what State of Play is meant for. So yes, it is still possible to hold out hope for a Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement at this event, if it doesn’t already appear on the back-to-back Nintendo Directs coming later today.