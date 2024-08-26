AEW Superstar Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Entrance At All In London

One of the most common misconceptions about video games it that “they are just for kids.” Ever since the beginning of the video game industry, there have been plenty of adults who have lived and breathed video games for all sorts of reasons. Fast forward to now, and there are adults who happily revolve their lives around video games or key franchises. in the wrestling world, that is no more pronounced than with AEW wrestler Will Ospreay, who has dedicated himself to being part of a certain “Creed.” That’s why Assassin’s Creed Shadows was the focus of his legendary entrance at All Elite Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, All In London.

As you’ll see in the video below, not only did his entrance video feature clips of his wrestling career and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but it also featured the equally legendary Roger Craig Smith returning to the franchise for the first time in a while to voice Ezio Auditore Da Firenze, the character who helped push the series to new heights. He talked about Will Ospreay’s journey as the “Rogue Assassin” and how he needed to overcome his doubts and fears to defeat the “False Patriot” he fought in MJF. The entire video package is incredible and is easily one of the biggest collaborations that AEW has done with a brand in this way. Everyone is buzzing about this entrance, and you can see it in full below:

Could not have imagined how it was going to turn out, but I’m beyond honored that @WillOspreay and @Ubisoft_UK allowed me to be involved in such an EPIC moment at Wembley for #AEWAllIn!#AssassinsCreed #Ezio@Ubisoft @Assassins_UK https://t.co/qVWkVyGhBo — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) August 26, 2024

Once again, that speaks to how video games are for everyone, as Will Ospreay has been doing his “Creed” lineage for many years, even being labeled the “Aerial Assassin” for several years, including his current time in AEW. One of his finishing moves is even the “Hidden Blade,” which is another reference to the video game series.

Both Roger Craig Smith and multiple Ubisoft accounts promoted the intro and highlighted the collaboration with AEW. Some even joked that “Ezio Is All Elite” due to the voiceover. Oh, and Ospreay himself made it clear how happy he was with all that happened:

You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career.



Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life.



We are assassins. https://t.co/fOL07wko5q — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 26, 2024

As you can see, this was a happy moment for all involved, including the 50,000+ fans packed at Wembley Stadium in the UK who got to witness this live and then got to see Ospreay defeat MJF to become the International Champion.

So, the next time that someone says that “video games are for kids,” you show them this video and note that we all have a “Creed” we follow, even if it comes from games.