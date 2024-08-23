Death Stranding 2 Special Event Planned for September

A special stage event for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be held at this year’s Tokyo Game Show on September 29, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions. The star-studded panel will include discussions about the upcoming title and the newest development updates.

“Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of Tokyo Game Show 2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title,” the official announcement reads. “Attendees will be given a front-row seat to the latest updates in the development of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.”

Other guests will include voice actors Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita, and Shion Wakayama. Tokyo Game Show will take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba from September 26 until September 29.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 before being ported to PC and PlayStation 5. The first game from Kojima Productions saw high praise, winning Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2019, Outstanding Technical Achievement at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is scheduled to be released in 2025 for the PlayStation 5. The upcoming title will feature characters from the first game, with Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Troy Baker reprising their roles. Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna are also joining the cast, with the likenesses of Mad Max co-creator George Miller and Turkish film director Fatih Akin also set to appear.