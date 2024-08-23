Metaphor: ReFantazio Gets New Trailer

Atlus has been on a roll in recent years, as each of the RPGs that they’ve dropped has done well in one form or another. Their biggest franchise had a highly successful remake drop earlier this year, and fans are still waiting for word on the 6th entry in that series. They also dropped an expanded version of another classic RPG series, and it seemed to improve upon the main game, much to the delight of fans. However, before 2024 is done, there’s one more game that Atlus will release: Metaphor: ReFantazio. This is their first new IP in a while, and a new trailer showcases why it’s so different from the others.

You see, in the other games that Atlus has made, the purpose is pretty much the same: you’re someone who is chosen to save the world, and you go on a quest to do so. However, in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’re trying to rule the world. No, not as a villain with dastardly schemes; you’re part of a contest within the realm to see who will be its next leader. As the trailer emphasizes, when you start your quest, you’re basically at the bottom.

The reason for that is that people don’t know your face or name, so why would they support you if they don’t know who you are? Thus, your quest becomes one of going across the realm and doing various acts just to showcase who you are and the abilities you bring to the table.

Within each city and region, you’ll be tasked with various missions and quests to make that area safe and gain the people’s support in the process. Deeds go a long way in this game. However, the trailer also reminds you that there are dangers beyond the monsters you face in these quests and that even getting to your destination will be quite a challenge.

That doesn’t even touch upon the other key aspect of the game: your competitors. Each of them is trying to become ruler, and they might not take kindly to what you are attempting. You might need to be wary of their actions and see what they’re willing to do to rule.

If you’re a fan of Atlus and the games it has made in the past, you’ll feel right at home with the game’s visuals and battle system. The game releases on October 11th, and you can check out the full trailer below: