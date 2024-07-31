Metaphor: ReFantazio Gets New Animated Trailer

It’s not Persona, but Persona fans should rejoice anyway.

During yesterday’s 18-minute Exclusive Showcase video, Atlus revealed a fully animated trailer for the upcoming RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Check out the animated ‘New Beginnings’ trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio below:

The title will take place in a medieval fantasy world that acts as a “mirror” of today’s real world. Players will embark on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting to know their companions, similar to the Persona series.

While the game’s Collector’s Edition includes a variety of goodies ranging from a steelbook to a cloth map, the Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition will include a premium artbook, special soundtrack, a digital history book highlighting Atlus’s 35 years in business, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game items. Unfortunately, this version is exclusively available in Japan.

Additionally, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2. The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players.

The game will include over 40 unique archetypes, according to Atlus. These serve as the game’s job system, and each character will be able to switch between them at will. Archetypes will impact the game’s combat, influencing a character’s weapon and available spells.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11, 2024.

