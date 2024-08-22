Splatoon 3 Offering Special Physical Reward For MyNintendo Members

We are just a few weeks away from the “Grand Festival” that will mark the end of the main run of Splatoon 3. If you’re unsure of what we mean, it’s simply that for the last two years, the game has been constantly flowing with updates and events for players to enjoy. The biggest of these events have been the Big Run sessions and the Splatfests. The Grand Festival is the final Splatfest, and it’ll be all hands on deck to send the game out in style! Or, in the case of a certain reward, all wrists out to highlight who got the “invite.”

As revealed on Twitter, Splatoon 3 is offering a special wristband to those who have a MyNintendo account and have accumulated 300 Platinum Points. Yes, that’s a lot of points, but the reward will be worth it if you’re a fan of the title. Here’s what they have to say about the reward:

“Let it be a lovely memento of your time at the festival, or wear it during your battles for that authentic festival vibe.”

North American players can now get the Grand Festival wristband from My Nintendo. It costs 300 Platinum Points.



Doesn't seem to be available in Europe as of right now.



There’s a limit to one wristband per person, and you will have to pay shipping fees, so be ready for that. Outside of looking cool, it’s a nice memento to celebrate both the Grand Festival and the end of the game itself. The Grand Festival is truly shaping up to be a big party. That’s not surprising, given that the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut will all be there in the overworld sections to do a truly grand concert. They’re even overhauling much of the overworld so that they give a true “festival vibe,” even shutting down certain mini-game areas so they have extra room.

Plus, the three members of Deep Cut have been using the official Twitter handle for the title to share other insights, including how if you reach the “Ruler” rank in the Splatfest, you can take pictures with the Idol group of your choice!

It will be sad when the continued updates and Splatfests don’t continue, but it has been a great run. The third entry in the fan-favorite series did some new things to keep things fresh, and the reception has been mostly positive to it. Plus, as is tradition at this point, the final Splatfest will affect the next game.

This time, the choices are “Past, Present, and Future,” so it’ll be cool to see not only the winner but also how the “final choice” affects the final look of the fourth title.