Metaphor: ReFantazio Exclusive Live Stream Coming Next Week

The fifth exclusive broadcast will be streaming on YouTube next week.

Atlus will hold the fifth Atlus Exclusive: Metaphor: ReFantazio live stream next week. There will be both an English and Japanese stream, and fans will be able to tune in on YouTube on August 28 at 5PM PST / 8 PM EST.

This time around, the dev team will give more details about the journeying aspect of the upcoming fantasy RPG. The last exclusive stream showed off the many characters that players will meet on their adventures.

Earlier this week, Studio Zero revealed the full English voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The protagonist will be played by Caleb Yen, best known for his appearances in Honkai: Star Rail, Triangle Strategy, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

On August 23, Metaphor: ReFantazio will appear during the Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 livestream. Those attending Gamescom will also have the chance to play the game’s demo at the Xbox booth.

The game is set in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.

Notably, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2. The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11.