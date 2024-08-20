Dying Light: The Beast Brings Back Original Protagonist

Gamescom ONL just wrapped up, and with it, we had a few announcements that might have surprised fans. For instance, were you expecting a new installment to the Dying Light franchise? It turns out Techland had something in the works for a little while now as they unveiled Dying Light: The Beast for players worldwide. This upcoming installment also brings back a familiar face.

If you are a fan of the original game, you’ll find Dying Light: The Beast will bring back Kyle Crane into the franchise. The trailer was a bit brief, and we’ll likely hear plenty more about this game as it gets closer to the official launch in the marketplace. But we know this game is still very much focused on battling undead and other hostile enemies while you parkour around the map.

We won’t spoil the ending of Dying Light if you haven’t played the original game. But this new release might spark some interest in returning to trying out that first campaign. With that said, we know that this upcoming Dying Light: The Beast will take place a few years after the first game’s events. We’re dealing with a brand new storyline and various enemies Kyle must deal with.

However, how Kyle has progressed since we last saw him in the first game remains a mystery. We’ll have to wait for more information to slowly come out to the public as Techland continues to work on the game. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when we can expect this title to land in the marketplace. At the moment, all we can do is wishlist the game. But if you missed out on Gamescom ONL, you can find the trailer for the Dying Light: The Beast reveal in the video embedded below.