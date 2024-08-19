Pokemon Go Teases The Arrival Of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon

It’s hard to believe that we’re slowly coming up on the ten-year anniversary of Pokemon Go. Do you remember when it was first “announced” via a commercial at the Super Bowl? Many people were wondering what it all meant and whether it’d be able to live up to the various expectations that people had of it. Then, it became one of the biggest phenomena in gaming history! It’s grossed billions of dollars, and it continues to be a big hit today. The team at Niantic knows, though, that they can’t rest on their laurels, which is why they keep adding new features to the game.

In the newest teaser trailer for Pokemon Go, we see the arrival of “something big.” Or, more accurately, we see the first official tease for Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. To be fair, Niantic hasn’t exactly been hiding this, as they’ve been slowly prepping the game for months for this, and many have seen the signs that it was coming. However, with this trailer, we can say that it’s coming soon.

The Dynamax and Gigantamax forms first debuted in Gen 8, within the Galar Region. As we would find out, the legendary Pokemon Eternatus had imbued the land with its energy, which caused certain areas and Pokemon to grow on their own to massive sizes and even transform into more powerful forms. The people of Galar were eventually able to harness this power for themselves and started using it in Pokemon battles.

Dynamax forms simply “super-size” your Pokemon and give them a boost in stats alongside some new attacks based on the move type. Then, for Gigantamax, that’s a special transformation that only applies to certain Pokemon. When they use it, they get an entirely new form and receive special moves due to that transformation.

The question is how the techniques will be used in the mobile title. After all, these don’t have typical Pokemon battles, and while Raids wouldn’t play that much differently with these new forms, we can’t say for certain how players will be able to use these two new versions of Pokemon to their advantage.

That being said, Niantic clearly has an idea in mind, and they will debut it soon enough. Plus, with this next addition, we could be getting closer to other improvements to the gameplay, including maybe a special arrival from Paldea. Only time will tell on that front, though.

So, if you’re still playing the mobile game, stay tuned to see when that “something big” arrives!