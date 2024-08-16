Star Wars Eclipse Writer Has Left Quantic Dream

One of the many video game trends that people wish didn’t keep happening was that of announcing a video game at a big showcase or awards show and then the game not coming out for several years. The reason fans hate this is that if you’re just showing “what could be” versus what’s actually going to happen in the game, then it’s hard to get hyped for it, especially when things can go wrong in the years it takes to finish development and release everything. Star Wars Eclipse is an example of that, and things have continued to go wrong since its announcement.

If you forgot, the game was first shown off in a “World Premiere” at the 2021 Game Awards. The game was revealed to be made by Quantic Dream and would be set in the days of the High Republic, which has been getting a lot of attention in the lore recently. However, the trailer was strictly the cinematic type to tease “what could happen” and not show things like gameplay or what the title would actually look like. Since then, there hasn’t been a meaningful update on the game itself, but Quantic Dream has had many things said about it, and not in a positive way. That brings us to now, where the person attached to writing Star Wars Eclipse has announced he’s leaving Quantic Dream.

Adam Williams had been at Quantic Dream for a decade and was the lead writer for this new project. Yet, on LinkedIn, he posted his farewell:

“After almost 10 years at Quantic Dream, I am leaving to found a new studio – together with a group of very talented designers and developers. We can’t say too much just yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. More on that soon. A big thank you to the team, for taking this leap with us – and to the investors, for being the ideal partners on the next adventure. More on that, also, soon.”

He did imply that he had no issues with Quantic Dream upon leaving, but that also wouldn’t be something you post in a LinkedIn update. No matter the true reason, the team losing a key member like this is a big blow to their upcoming title, and that’s hardly the first “staffing issue” that the developer has had in recent years.

The game itself was rumored to not even come out until 2027, and at this rate, we’d be lucky if the game hit that goal.