Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Gets Recap Video

One of the great ironies of certain events is that they can take place over a long stretch of time, and then, when it’s all said and done, it can be compressed into a minute or two “recap” to help show off the “highlights.” We see this all the time in the sports world, where places like ESPN break down multi-hour games into bite-sized segments so that you can see what happened without having to watch it all. In the case of Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition, that event took place over the course of a couple of weeks, and with it now being officially over, it’s time for its recap video.

This video was made by the dev team and posted on their official Twitter handle. In it, we have special footage from not just the event itself but also the finals that took place on Friday. We see key moments from the livestreamed event, including when key players went out, and the moment that the winner was crowned, and the realization kicked in for him that he had just won a million dollars. You can check it out below:

The Hunt: Mega Final is officially mega finished. Thanks for making it special. pic.twitter.com/oipYG1VGLJ — Roblox (@Roblox) April 8, 2025

So, yeah, that was a big few weeks for the game and its players. Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition was the first of its kind in many respects. There had been lower-scale versions of “The Hunt” before, including one last year that had over 35 million players involved. We don’t know how many players participated in this year’s event, but the video did state that millions were involved, so that does give us a nice sizeable number to go off of.

The real question here is, “Will the team decide to do this again?” Many factors go into that decision. One of the biggest ones is whether they’ll be up for putting up a million dollars again. Given how profitable the game and company are, we don’t think that’ll be much of a problem. I’m just saying.

In truth, the scale and scope of this version of “The Hunt” might be what holds them back. While things did work out well this time, there will be expectations to go “even bigger” next time. That means the team will have to work hard to keep things balanced and ensure that fairness is found throughout the experience.

It’s not an impossible task, but it will be a tough one. We likely won’t find out for a while what their decision is, so we’ll just have to wait and see.