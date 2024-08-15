Mortal Kombat 1 Drops Cyrax Gameplay Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 is swinging for the fences with its upcoming expansion, Khaos Reigns. They’re not only bringing in familiar characters with new twists, but they’re doing a storyline that could send the entire world, if not multiverse, into literal chaos! Obviously, the defenders of the realm will have to fight back against this threat, and one of the new Kombatants to take up arms in this expansion is Cyrax. However, it’s not the Cyrax you know from the original titles. This time, it’s not a man who was forced to become a cyborg warrior. Instead, it’s a woman who has power armor. We think the latter is cooler.

The first trailer for the expansion revealed both this version of Cyrax and a female version of Sektor, but today, Cyrax was the focus of a gameplay trailer that highlighted not only her moves but also her motivations.

As we find out, she’s one of Bi-Han’s fighters, and he’s still upset with how his brother, Scorpion, handled things in the main storyline. So, he sends his armies after Scorpion during his wedding! Man, this guy can’t catch a break! We also learn that Kuay Liang was one of the teachers of Cyrax and is furious that she would attack him so willingly.

While she does defend what she does, Cyrax makes it clear throughout the trailer that she is someone who believes in rules and being honorable, whereas Bi-Han and Sektor care little about such matters. That could tease her defecting to Scorpion’s side and the other defenders of the realms so that she doesn’t lose what makes her a true warrior.

Regarding her gameplay style in Mortal Kombat 1, Cyrax uses a mix of agility, combos, and tech to take on her foes. She’s particularly fond of bombs that she can use to do certain things, including stun enemies or slice them up. She even has a net that can pin foes to the far side of the battle area so she can wail away on them.

Her strikes are fast, and she also has a teleporter that she can use to get on the other side of foes and continue striking them there. As for her Fatality…well, let’s just say it’s very brutal.

Given that we’ve just received this trailer, it stands to reason that we’ll be seeing one for Sektor soon. Then, we might get one for Noob Saibot. All three of them will be available the day that the Khaos Reigns expansion arrives, while the other three DLC characters will arrive later on.