Past Amiibo Re-releasing In Time For Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

While many are rightfully excited about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, many were curious as to whether some special Amiibo would arrive for the title’s launch. At present, that hasn’t been confirmed, which is odd given how Nintendo has been very good about doing that with key launches on the Switch. They could still announce something, as the game doesn’t come out until late December, but it would likely have to be soon. In the meantime, if you’re missing some items in your collection, perhaps a store like Best Buy has what you need.

They have restocked their copies of Link and Zelda from past titles and aim to ensure they are released by the time the new game comes out. Currently, it’s unknown what past Amiibo will do in the game, but past history indicates that they’ll be able to unlock special items or outfits for Princess Zelda to wear in the game. In fact, given the gameplay style and the specific version of Hyrule, we’ll get to see in September, it’d make sense for the Amiibo to unlock certain Echoes for Zelda to wield that reference to past games. Or, they could use them to create outfits with special boosts for Zelda to adorn. Either option would be enough for people to try it out with the ones they have.

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will be a truly unique entry in the franchise, if for no other reason than it stars Princess Zelda in the hero’s role. In the most recent titles, she’s been a focus of the story, but has always needed to be saved by Link in key ways to help her “get back to the world.” However, here, it’s Link that has been taken away, and Zelda must save Hyrule from a dark rift that is swallowing up her kingdom and her people.

To do this, she’ll need some help from the fairy Tri, who grants her a special magical staff that can replicate items and monsters. Princess Zelda will use these Echoes to fight off monsters and work her way through Hyrule to figure out the truth and save her realm.

By all accounts, this will be one of the most creative entries in the franchise. The number of options that players will have to deal with challenges and obstacles will be grand. Plus, we finally get to play as Zelda in a meaningful adventure! We’ll see how well it plays on September 26th.