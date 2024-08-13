Dragon Age: The Veilguard Opening to Feel Like a Finale

Remember the breach? Yeah, that was no biggie, as it turns out.

According to the director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Corrine Busche, the upcoming game’s opening sequence will feel like an action-packed finale. Speaking to Edge Magazine (courtesy of GamesRadar+), Busche explains that the opener is a major highlight, and is sure to hook new players right off the bat.

“We wanted the prologue to feel like the finale of any other game we’ve done. Where it puts you right into this media-res attack on a city and gets you really invested in the action and the story right away,” Busche said.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

“When I think back to Inquisition, how the sky was literally tearing open…the impact of [Solas’] ritual really makes that look like a minor inconvenience,” the director said.

Last month, it was revealed that there would be no single correct canon world in the upcoming game. The game’s creative director John Epler explained that each player’s journey will be more personal and won’t need to fit into a specific and definitive storyline.

“I don’t think there really is a canon state of the world,” Epler said. “I do think there are some more interesting ones, I’m always a fan of the most chaotic and strange paths through the game, but no, there’s no canon. Choose your own path, choose your own adventure, and choose your own consequences,” says Barlow. “I’m excited to see what people do.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No release date has been announced, but many speculate that the title will be released in October.