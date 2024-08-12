Splatoon 3 Results Show Rice Rules In Latest Splatfest!

When it’s time for a certain weekend in Splatoon 3, everyone who has the game on Nintendo Switch comes out to play because it’s a highlight of the month. That “highlight” is the beloved Splatfest events! With them, fans get to have fun by picking a side and then fighting for dominance with their teammates. The Splatfests are winding down for this third entry, with the most recent one being about the food that people would be willing to eat “every day.” The options were bread, rice, and pasta. As the official Twitter handle revealed, it was a case of “Rice makes nice,” showing that people really love the weird white food.

We kid about it being “weird,” as rice has been a cultural delicacy for many nations. You can find it in Chinese food, Mexican food, and so many more places! While it may seem “flavorless” at first, you can mix and match it with other items to bring out the texture and palette even more. When you look at the results of how things went down, you can see that “Team Rice” truly came out to play.

Team Rice takes the Splatfest win with a score of 460p! Congratulations! Thanks to everyone that participated, and be sure to grab those Super Sea Snails! pic.twitter.com/C7okRrLy6Y — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 12, 2024

The fact that bread was last is honestly a bit shocking. After all, just about everyone eats bread, and it’s one of those foods that you don’t need to cook just to enjoy. You can eat it plain or cover it in other foods and toppings to “spice it up a bit.”

Pasta taking second was nice, as it’s another “cultural delight” that many salivate over in many ways.

Sadly, with this Splatfest wrapped up, we now head to the Splatoon 3 “Grand Festival,” which many feel will be the “grand finale” for the game. If you don’t recall, all three “idol groups” are returning for this Splatfest, which will feature the concept of “Past vs. Present vs. Future.”

Not only are you backing that concept, but you’re also backing the idol team that’s associated with it! That will open up a can of worms for the Splatfest, as this is now about loyalty to characters and not just themes/items.

The Squid Sisters did help bring the franchise to life in a unique way, and they’ve been a part of each major campaign mode within the first three titles. Off The Hook also had some campaign glory for themselves, and many feel Marina is one of the best characters in the series. Finally, Deep Cut have been charming people since the third game’s release, and they have some great designs!

No matter who wins, let’s all have fun when the Grand Festival hits!