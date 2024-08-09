God Of War Ragnarok PC Requirements Includes A PSN Account

That means God of War Ragnarok on PC is also region locked, and unplayable on Steam Deck.

Sony has revealed God of War Ragnarok’s PC requirements, and there’s one really big requirement you need to know first.

As you can imagine, Sony snuck this off to the very end of their PlayStation Blog. But God of War Ragnarok for PC, on both Steam and Epic Game Store, will require that users have a PSN account. As we already found out earlier this year, this PSN account requirement is more than an annoying inconvenience.

It means that God of War Ragnarok is also region locked for PC. For those regions and countries where Sony did not officially enter for PSN, gamers will simply not be able to buy the game on PC. God of War Ragnarok does not have any online mode, so as far as we know, this PSN requirement is for data collection. Perhaps they see it as a form of DRM and security protection as well.

Lest we forget, gamers recently discovered that the PlayStation PSN overlay does not work on Proton, and hence is incompatible with the Steam Deck on SteamOS. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it looks like God of War Ragnarok will also not be playable on SteamOS, and hence, the Steam Deck.

It’s a self-inflicted wound for Sony, but we’ll see if they continue to be satisfied with PC sales of their games because of this. Earlier this year, they released Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on the platform. The first game didn’t require PSN login on PC, but the second one did.

They also confirmed that they added support for all three major GPU upscalers, namely, DLSS 3.7, FSR 3.1, and XeSS 2.3. There is also support for frame generation, but no mention of like DX12 or Vulkan.

This goes without saying, but because God of War Ragnarok was released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it wasn’t made to only work on SSD storage. If your build still has an HDD, you may be sacrificing on performance, but you can still play this game. You will, however, have to prepare 110 GB to play it.

Finally, they revealed that there is a Risen Snow costume set available as a pre-order bonus. You will still have to unlock Kratos’ and Atreus’ snowy white costumes in game, but it may be just enough to get any gamers who already own this game, and are allowed to buy it, to double dip.

You can read God of War Ragnarok’s minimum and recommended PC requirements below.

God of War Ragnarök minimum requirements:

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 5500 XT

CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 3 1300X

File Size: 110 GB

OS: Windows 10

God of War Ragnarök recommended specs: