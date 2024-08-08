Vampire Survivors Headed to PlayStation This Month

In June, the developers behind the popular roguelike shoot ’em title Vampire Survivors posted to X to say that they didn’t yet have a release date for the game on PlayStation consoles. Today, however, poncle announced that the title would be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 29, 2024. The game can be wishlisted on both consoles now.

“We said summer…it’s still summer,” a new post from the developers reads. The downloadable contents “Legacy of the Moonspell,” “Tides of the Foscari,” “Emergency Meeting,” and “Operation Guns” will be available to purchase on the same day.

The game was developed and published by Luca Galante, or poncle, and places players into the shoes of an automatically attacking warrior as they attempt to slaughter countless enemies while unlocking additional characters, weapons, and relics. Over the years, it has received a number of DLC packs adding additional character, environments, and weapons.

“There’s no place to hide, all you can do is try to survive a cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor, before Death inevitably puts an end to your struggles,” the game’s description reads.

Vampire Survivors is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices. The title left early access in October 2022 and snagged Action Game of the Year at last year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, as well as Best Game at the 2023 British Academy Games Awards. An animated television series is currently in the works.