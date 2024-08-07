The First Berserker: Khazan Gets 2025 Release Window

15 minutes of gameplay and a new developer diary have also been posted.

During an Xbox Partner Preview in March, fans got their first glimpse at the gameplay found in The First Berserker: Khazan in an action-packed gameplay trailer. First revealed in December 2023, the title is being developed by Korean studio Neople, best known for their multiplayer RPG Dungeon Fighter Online. It has now been announced that the game will be released in 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Along with this exciting announcement, Nexon and Neople have posted the first 15 minutes of gameplay, along with a new developer diary titled “Unveil the Universe.”

Watch the first 15 minutes of gameplay found in The First Berserker: Khazan below:

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player action RPG set in the same universe as Dungeon Fighter Online featuring an anime art style and gruesome combat system. Fast-paced and highly stylized, the trailer was a high point of today’s presentation despite some frame rate issues.

Learn more about the story in the developer diary below:

“The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire.

In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan’s quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive, and ever-changing styles of battle,” the game’s description reads.

The First Berserker: Khazan will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam in 2025.