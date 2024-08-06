Star Wars Jedi Survivor Gets Release Date For Xbox One/PS4

If we were to tell you that Star Wars Jedi Survivor is coming out, you’d be like, “Uh, isn’t it already out?” The answer to that is complicated. On the one hand, yes, the game has been out since early 2023. It was one of the big games of the year and mostly delivered on all that it had promised. However, not too long after its release on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed that the game would also arrive on Xbox One and PS4. That was about a year ago, and it took them that long to come out today with the reveal it’ll arrive…next month.

Yes, as EA revealed in a tweet earlier today, Star Wars Jedi Survivor will arrive on Xbox One and PS4 on September 17th. They seem to think that this is a truly big deal, given how they flaunted the game review scores in the tweet:

The critically acclaimed #StarWarsJediSurvivor is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 17, 2024!



Regardless of that, it’ll be interesting to see how the game performs on the last-gen systems. Those who remember the game’s launch know that the title had some optimization issues across all platforms. The PC version was hit the hardest and required some big fixes early on to “smooth out the wrinkles” that popped up.

Given all of that, how will it perform on the last versions of the Xbox and PlayStation? We don’t know quite yet, as a video showing the “differences” between the versions hasn’t been dropped yet. However, if we were to guess, it might run mostly well but would have some obvious graphical drops compared to the next-gen systems. However, it’s important to remember that the previous entry in the series was on PS4 and Xbox One back in 2019 and did just fine.

That might have been the key reason for the long delay, as they didn’t want a repeat of what happened before, and thus worked hard to try and optimize it as best they could so that fans wouldn’t have issues.

Arguably, the key thing that people will be curious about outside of its performance is how much it will sell. Again, it’s been over a year since the initial release, so people who want this game on those systems are likely those who don’t have the other consoles or don’t have a strong enough PC to play the game. We’re not saying there aren’t many people out there like that, but it’s not that encouraging when that’s the demographic you’re trying to hit.