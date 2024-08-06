Elden Ring Director Notes His Games Shouldn’t Get Any Bigger

The team at FromSoftware has proven time and time again that they know how to make great video games. Just as important, they know how to branch out their “standard style” so that it feels fresh, fun, and innovative. They went from a medieval-style fantasy with their first “git gud” series, then went into gothic horror, touched upon the Samurai spirit, and finally, made Elden Ring. What set that game apart was how it took the various elements of the past games, brought them together, and threw them into an open world that was grander than anything they’d done before.

The team itself didn’t understand why this game sold so well, and its recent DLC has sold incredibly, as they wanted to see what FromSoftware did with the highly anticipated expansion. However, if you’re hoping that the team goes “even bigger” with its next title, you will be disappointed initially.

You see, The Guardian talked with FromSoftware leader and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, and he said specifically that he doesn’t feel his games should be any bigger than what Elden Ring was:

“Budgets, scale, scope, everything has grown to a point where room for failure isn’t tolerated as much as I think it was in the past. Where FromSoftware is right now, in terms of scale, I would say Elden Ring is really the limit. We’ve tapped every resource and talent that we have access to. Scaling it even bigger, I’d have my concerns. Perhaps having multiple projects is the next stage, where some of the younger talent can have the opportunity to manage and direct game design for a smaller project.”

At first, that might sound disappointing, as people often want the next project to be “bigger and better.” However, when you look at the situation in the gaming industry right now, you see why this is easily one of the wisest moves possible.

What do we mean by that? Numerous publishers and developers around the industry have put a focus on having “bigger open worlds” and cramming in all sorts of content to give their games length. The catch is that it isn’t made with the same care and quality that FromSoftware has done with its titles. They waited a couple of years to drop its DLC because they knew it needed to be as great as its main campaign.

So, Hidetaka stating that he would rather do “multiple projects” instead of an even bigger one brings hope that not everyone is falling into the trap of “keep making things bigger.