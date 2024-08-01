Xbox Bringing Over 50 Playable Games to Gamescom 2024

Attendees will want to plan their time accordingly.

According to Microsoft in a new Xbox Wire post, over 50 playable games will appear at the Xbox booth during Gamescom 2024, including both first-party Xbox Games Studios releases and third-party Xbox titles. Additionally, theater presentations will be held for Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the upcoming Starfield DLC Shattered Space.

Blizzard will also make an appearance at the event as part of the Xbox booth, offering a public hands-on gameplay demo of the new Spiritborn class in Diablo 4. A Diablo Immortal Helliquary boss tournament will also take place.

Visitors to Gamescom 2024 will be able to try the following games:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Ara: History Untold

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

Towerborne

Those not attending the event in person will still be able to tune in to three days of live broadcasts from Xbox. These daily streams will give in-depth looks at upcoming titles, and will include first-look gameplay, new trailers, and developer chats.

Check out the schedule for all Xbox content at Gamescom 2024 below:

Wednesday August 21

Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT Featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Atomfall, Age of Mythology, plus others

Bethesda MainStream Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST



Thursday August 22

Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 Start: 6am PDT / 9am ED Featuring Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne plus others

Bethesda MainStream Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST



Friday August 23