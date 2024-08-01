Gameranx

Xbox Bringing Over 50 Playable Games to Gamescom 2024

Attendees will want to plan their time accordingly.

Xbox

According to Microsoft in a new Xbox Wire post, over 50 playable games will appear at the Xbox booth during Gamescom 2024, including both first-party Xbox Games Studios releases and third-party Xbox titles. Additionally, theater presentations will be held for Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the upcoming Starfield DLC Shattered Space.

Blizzard will also make an appearance at the event as part of the Xbox booth, offering a public hands-on gameplay demo of the new Spiritborn class in Diablo 4. A Diablo Immortal Helliquary boss tournament will also take place.

Visitors to Gamescom 2024 will be able to try the following games:

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Ara: History Untold
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Fallout 76: Milepost Zero
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road
  • Towerborne

Those not attending the event in person will still be able to tune in to three days of live broadcasts from Xbox. These daily streams will give in-depth looks at upcoming titles, and will include first-look gameplay, new trailers, and developer chats.

Check out the schedule for all Xbox content at Gamescom 2024 below:

Wednesday August 21

  • Xbox @ Gamescom 2024
    • Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT
    • Featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of ChornobylAtomfallAge of Mythology, plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    • Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST

Thursday August 22

  • Xbox @ Gamescom 2024
    • Start: 6am PDT / 9am ED
    • Featuring Star Wars OutlawsWorld of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    • Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST

Friday August 23

  • Xbox @ Gamescom 2024
    • Start: 6am PDT / 9am EDT
    • Featuring AvowedAra: History Untold, plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    • Start: 5am PDT / 8am EST
