Dragon Age: The Veilguard Has No Definitive Canon

The game’s story will be a highly personal experience.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

There will be no single correct canon world in the upcoming BioWare RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In a new interview with The Gamer, the game’s creative director John Epler explains that each player’s journey will be more personal and won’t need to fit into a specific and definitive storyline.

“I don’t think there really is a canon state of the world,” Epler said. “I do think there are some more interesting ones, I’m always a fan of the most chaotic and strange paths through the game, but no, there’s no canon. Choose your own path, choose your own adventure, and choose your own consequences,” says Barlow. “I’m excited to see what people do.” 

Previous games in the franchise have allowed players to import their past decisions and world states. In that sense, Dragon Age has never had one definitive canon–though it seems that The Veilguard is being more blunt about this unique fact.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Veilguard will include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition.

Bioware recently announced the official timeline for the series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No exact release date has been confirmed.

