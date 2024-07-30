Some MCU Fans Think Fortnite Will Start The Focus On Doctor Doom

It’s been quite a week for Marvel Comics fans, and most of it has been in a positive way. San Diego Comic-Con happened this past weekend and highlighted many of the things that fans can look forward to. However, that’s not where things ended. During the Saturday Hall H presentation, they revealed that Doctor Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Robert Downey Jr. This has led to much speculation of when things will start “rolling” toward his official arrival, and many point to Fortnite as the place where things could happen. Is that true, though?

The honest true is that it’s more likely than you might think. First, we do know that a Doctor Doom skin is coming to Fortnite,that’s already been confirmed and it’s set to arrive soon enough. He’s the latest in a long line of Marvel Comics character skins to join the game, and that means that anything is possible.

Furthermore, we KNOW that Epic Games is more than up for having big “introductions” and events that tie into things like Marvel or even Star Wars. Never forget that for the sequel films, the game had a special event that featured the return of Emperor Palpatine via a speech. Then, after the arrival of the previous films with the Avengers, they had a special event featuring Thanos where people could not only play as the Mad Titan but use the Infinity Gauntlet in various ways. Oh, and you could make Thanos dance, which is always something that people will take part in.

The bigger question about Doctor Doom in the MCU is the impact that Robert Downey Jr. will bring to the mix, both positively and negatively. How does that work? Well, the reaction to his return to the MCU after being Iron Man for so many films has been mixed.

Many are disappointed that they went for the “easy option” instead of bringing in another A-List star to help bring gravitas to the role. Not to mention, this isn’t going to be the “true” Doctor Doom, apparently, but a multiverse version of the character. That means there’s going to be another version of the character that will go up against the Fantastic Four and other characters…or, at least that’s the hope.

Many things are up in the air right now, which means there are plenty of things to pay attention to. So, for now, just get the skin in the Epic Games title and see what happens.