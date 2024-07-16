Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Gets Old Build Leaked, Teams Respond

One of the worst parts about the technology-filled age that we live in is that it’s easier than ever to try and find things that shouldn’t be released or spoil things for others due to information leaks and dumps. This happens in the gaming industry far more than developers and publishers would like to admit. Some have even had to take drastic steps to try and stop leaks from coming out. Sadly, it doesn’t always work, and the teams behind Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 are proof of this. The game has gone gold and thus is preparing for a worldwide release. The problem? Someone decided to release a previous version of the game first.

This reveal was made by the team at Focus Entertainment, who are working on the game alongside Saber Interactive. According to a Twitter statement they made, a previous unreleased build of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 was leaked out, and people do have access to it, which means that spoilers might be dropping soon.

As they note in the statement:

“Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it’s disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled. We’re saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2.”

Hearing that the game build is from a year ago should actually give some people hope that not too much will be spoiled. It’s possible that the build was so unrefined that certain key story beats and moments won’t be fully rendered or even inserted. Then again, if the teams spent the last year refining the multiplayer and simply doing QA testing, then that would mean that the full campaign is likely within this build and that anyone will get to see it and spoil what goes down.

This is arguably one of the worst-case scenarios for the development teams. It’ll raise questions about how the build got out, and why this particular version was released. For players, it will only affect them if they go looking for spoilers or are eager to try the game without paying for it upon its September release.

The team does ask players not to play this build and simply wait for the full version next month. Will they do that? It depends on who’s trying to get the game.