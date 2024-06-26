Huge Victoria 3 Update Adds Almost 100 New Historical Figures

Time to really put your thinking cap on.

Grand strategy game Victoria 3 has just launched Update 1.7, bringing with it massive reworks, tons of new features, and almost 100 new historical figures. The free Sphere of Influence DLC brings new ways to gain power, as well as a new building registry and diplomatic catalysts, with the latter causing world events to more greatly impact your nation.

Released in 2022, Victoria 3 takes place between 1836 and 1936. Players are tasked with controlling any of one of over 100 countries, with the game heavily focusing on politics and demographics.

See the major improvements being added to Victoria 3 below, with the full notes available here:

Victoria 3 Improvements​

Removed the Directly Controlled Investment Game Rule from the game, as it is incompatible with the new Building Ownership Rework/Foreign Investment mechanics

Added fifteen new events that fire as a result of having an active, non-revolutionary political movement

Added a universal Journal Entry for unrecognized countries permitting them to peacefully achieve recognition over time, and a diplomatic action to speed it up

Removed the Force Recognition wargoal and diplomatic play, as it has been replaced by the new Journal Entry

Added an Afghan Reunification journal entry for Afghan contenders

Added scripted Journal Entry progress bars, allowing Journal Entries to track more than one progression value and display them on separate progress bars that can be visualized in a number of different ways

Overlord can now join a revolutionary country against their subject

Reworked the map of Persia, Central Asia, and Afghanistan, with new state regions, countries, and cultures

Truces can now be unidirectional (preventing a country from attacking another without restricting the target country in a similar way) as well as bidirectional

Investors now have a chance of finding resources in countries they invest into, even if that country doesn’t have technology to do so on their own

Removed Ownership PMs from most buildings, since the new ownership model introduced in 1.7 is used where applicable instead

A huge number of Diplomatic Catalysts have been added to facilitate Lobby creation, AI Strategies and “memory”, cooldowns, and other functions

Added Grant and Take State Overlord Actions

China, Korea, and Vietnam now all start as Confucian nations. Starting laws and pops have been updated to reflect this.

Serfdom law now blocks both Internal and Mass Migration for Peasants

Land Reform law now blocks Internal Migration for Peasants (but does not impact Mass Migration)

Reworked Russian state regions and populations

Declining a call to arms will now break off any alliance, defensive pact or guarantee you have against the country calling you in

Society techs now give more maneuvers for plays with each era

It is now possible for countries that join a play due to a call to arms to add a war goal themselves, so long as that war goal would cost 25 maneuvers or less to add under normal circumstances (does not actually cost maneuvers for the primary participant)

Added decaying modifiers that massively nationalization cost & radicals generation from nationalization in newly conquered/liberated states. Recently conquered states also suffer decaying penalties to tax collection, pop political strength and conscription rate.

Added new diplomatic action Guarantee Independence which functions like a one-sided defensive pact that doesn’t require approval

It is now only possible to impose laws on Puppet, Dominion, Vassal, and Personal Union subjects (Protectorates and Tributaries are too independent) unless you’re in a Power Bloc that permits it

The ‘Cut Down to Size’ wargoal now also removes all wargoals held by the target in other diplomatic plays/wars (but keeps any wargoals targeting them in those plays/wars)

Demands for imposing a Law on another country are now handled with events and a journal entry, similar to Interest Group Petitions. Notifications are triggered when the other country takes action.

It is now possible to make Diplomatic Demands even though you’re already in a Diplomatic Play (or at war), as long as it’s not against a country you’re already targeting or a country on the same side as you in another Play / war. You also cannot make additional Diplomatic Demands while already dealing with a Diplomatic Play you initiated until that Play has escalated into war.

Added Karelian, Mari, Buryat, Bashkir, Chechen, Mordvin, Chuvash, and Udmurt cultures

Added numerous new releasables to Russia

Added 6 new companies

Commercialized agriculture law now makes Financial Districts more likely to invest in agriculture, ranching and plantations

The Homesteading law now makes agriculture buildings convert themselves to 50% self-ownership over time

Expanded the Monuments Effect game rule to include Power Bloc Statues

Buildings with several unstaffed levels and that are at least 50% privately owned will now autonomously reduce their privately owned levels if they fail to hire for an extended period of time

Economy of Scale now scales against the **employed** levels of a building, so empty building levels no longer grant throughput bonuses. Additionally, Economy of Scale now starts granting bonuses immediately at level 1, so a half-employed level 1 building will get +0.5% throughput, for example.

Added a Seminole Wars Journal Entry to USA, present at game start

Added a ‘Give State’ diplomatic action

Added diplomatic actions for increasing and decreasing autonomy in subjects

You can now impose a Law on another country even if they are currently trying to enact something else (they have an option to cancel the current law or defer enacting it until later) or do not have any support for this law (you will now see their chances before issuing the demand)

Changed the time to respond on Diplomatic Proposals from 14 days to 30 days, the AI will still respond in the same amount of time

A country can now only ever have one diplomatic proposal pending towards a given country

Changed the required tech unlock for Steam Powered Fishing and Whaling Production Methods to Gantry Cranes instead of Ironclads, allowing a smoother distinction between civil and military usage of steam powered ships (thanks to “WOWZA ‘Mr. Rework’ Scrooge” for the suggestion!)

Increase Autonomy and Independence Diplomatic Plays now have Liberty Desire requirements

Added an event referring to the Australian Emu War

Added new Russian Republic and Russian Soviet Republic names to Russia

Reworked the way we display pact influence costs to be more consistent and to always have breakdown tooltips

Implemented more characters for Central Asia, East Asia, Britain, and Africa

Added the Yat’siminoli, Salish, and Pannakwati to North America

Added the Wati and Mirning peoples to Australia

There is now a 1 year cooldown between attempts to impose a Law on another country if they outright reject your demand. Otherwise you will have to wait until they enact (or reject) the law you previously imposed on them.

Servicemen now gain Officer qualifications faster while deployed in active wars

Added additional state traits to Russia

Added historical interest group leaders to Australian colonies

Added starting pro- and anti-country lobbies to various nations in 1836

Added silk as a potential resource in Lebanon, and a starting silk plantation to model the historical Lebanese silk industry

Added the Mount Lebanon state trait to Lebanon, increasing the state’s silk throughput

Forming the Free States of America now requires you to have abolished slavery

Made the South Bessarabian retrocession borders more historically accurate.

Updated migration concepts for clarity

Henry Temple is now referred to as Henry Palmerston

Added a historical ruler for Indian Territory at game start

Adjusted Tasmanian population to reflect the historical situation

The Baltic strategic region has been renamed to Scandinavia, due to Finland becoming its own region

Victoria 3 is available on PC.