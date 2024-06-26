The Casting of Frank Stone Release Date Reportedly Leaked

There is quite a bit of hype around The Casting of Frank Stone. However, we don’t have an official release date quite yet. With that said, a new leak has emerged online suggesting we might get our hands on this upcoming title from Supermassive Games this September. Of course, this is nothing more than a supposed leak, so don’t get too excited. We’ll have to wait and see when the official announcement regarding the launch date comes before we can verify the leak.

We’re discovering this leak through Insider Gaming, which credits a subreddit. Essentially, the leak boils down to a QR code that takes you to a page to purchase the game. Through that, the page notes that we’ll receive this title on September 3, 2024. But again, as we mentioned, this is nothing official at the moment, so we don’t suggest putting too much weight here. I’m as excited to learn when we can get this game. If September is the month that will bring this horror gameplay experience, then we should see some new official information roll out sometime within the summer.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, The Casting of Frank Stone is one of the first new expansions to the Dead by Daylight franchise. However, the game will play out a little differently. After all, it’s being handled by the team over at Supermassive Games. If you’re unfamiliar with the team by name, these are the folks responsible for games like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology series.

We also had the chance to interview the team at Supermassive Games about this upcoming title. You can view our interview here to learn more about The Casting of Frank Stone. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait for the team to officially unveil the launch date. With that said, we know that when the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, you’ll be able to find a game trailer embedded below.