Jet Set Radio Remake Video and Screenshots Leaked

Four screenshots and some gameplay footage of the alleged Jet Set Radio Remake have been leaked. Although Sega has confirmed that it is working on a reboot of the series, these new assets seem to be from a separate remake of the original Dreamcast title.

The authenticity of these screenshots can’t be confirmed, as the user points to Midori as their source. The leaker was recently outed for lying about their personal information and connections and subsequently deleted their social media account due to backlash.

As mentioned before, the JSR Remake is an open world remake with new additions that are also similar to the reboot. This remake is in UE5. This is why the screenshots look much different from the original game. The reboot expands on this remake.



In December 2023, Sega announced that it was also developing new entries in the Shinobi, Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, and Golden Axe series.

“Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement,” the company’s description for the Jet Set Radio reboot reads.

Originally released in 2000 for the Dreamcast, Jet Set Radio has remained a fan favorite for nearly 25 years. Players control a member of a gang, the GGs, who use inline skates to travel around Tokyo, spraying graffiti and challenging rival gangs. Its soundtrack, graphics, and gameplay have made it legendary, with a sequel, Jet Set Radio Future, released for the Xbox in 2002.

The original game won Best Console Game at the E3 Game Critics Awards in 2000, and was featured in the 2010 book 1001 Video Games You Must Play Before You Die.

Recently, the character Beat was announced as a DLC addition to the roster in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.