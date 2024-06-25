Superman Legacy On Set Photos Reveal Comic Book Accurate Superman, Lois Lane, Mr. Terrific

The first on set photos of Superman, Lois Lane, and Mr. Terrific have gone public, for filming for DC Studios’ Superman Legacy.

As you may remember, James Gunn and Peter Safran were assigned as the new heads of DC Studios, in a shakeup to revitalize Warner Bros’ efforts to bring their comic book characters to other media. James Gunn explained last February 2023 that they were creating a connected universe across films, TV, animation, and video games.

To put it in plain English, the actors and their likenesses in 2025’s Superman are also slated to appear in future DC Studios video games, whether those are games dedicated to Superman, or the Justice League, or as cameos and special appearances for games for other characters.

As reported by local news outlet Cleveland.com, photos were taken during filming in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, in a closed section of Superior Avenue.

Rachel Brosnahan actually appeared first, dressed up as Daily Planet star reporter and Superman’s significant other Lois Lane. Rachel was wearing a purple blouse, which resembles her appearances in All-Star Superman (both the comic book and its animated feature adaptation). It also harkens to the late ‘90s/2000s version of Lois Lane that appeared in Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League/Justice League Unlimited.

David Corenswet arrived in the Superman suit later in the day, filming a scene where it appeared that there was a destroyed section of Metropolis. While the initial reveal of the Superman suit last month hit with an odd thud, these new photos, which were not officially shared by Warner Bros, is getting fans more excited.

We are far gone from the period where you can have a simple tunic and hope the actor will be fit enough to show his muscles under it, which is how Christopher Reeve did it in the 1970s and 1980s. Corenswet’s suit has a patter at the top, and is formed in a way that makes his body type look flattering.

But what has fans excited are decisions to bring Corenswet back to being a more comic book like character, and going away from being ‘realistic.’ Corenswet’s suit brings back the once-embarrassing red trunks, and now fans appreciate it as part of the iconic look. The stylized S on the chest can also be seen in the cape at the back. From a certain distance, the new suit looks very much like even the Silver Age or Curt Swan version of Superman.

Aside from that, though, fans were also excited to see Edi Gathegi portraying a deep cut in the DC Universe, the super intellect Mr. Terrific. Mr. Terrific was introduced in 1997, and dubbed as the third smartest man in the planet. Most fans will remember him from his appearance in Justice League Unlimited.

And those fans who did recognize Mr. Terrific noticed that Edi’s costume was 100 % accurate to the comics, down to his unusual T-Mask.

Overall, fans were overjoyed to see Gunn’s take on Superman is clearly moving away from an overly grimdark interpretation of the DC universe, though we don’t know if his movie will be all that cheerful. A lot of gamers are comic book and comic book movie fans too, but let’s not forget that DC Studios intends to use these actors and characters again in future DC Studios video games.