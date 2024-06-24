Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Confirms Great Saiyaman Is Coming!

There’s a serious amount of hype surrounding the arrival of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Many are already considering it the most faithful gaming adaptation of the anime in terms of roster, visuals, moves, and even story elements. However, many are truly amazed at the reveals that are coming for the title, as each new character unveiled is something to get fans excited about. Today, the official Twitter handle for the game revealed that Gohan’s alter ego, The Great Saiyaman, will join the title at launch. Oh, but he won’t be alone, though, as his partner Videl will assist him in combat!

This is actually a bit of a reverse of what happened in a different game where Videl was the main fighter, and Saiyaman was there to assist her. You can see the two of them in action below:

The irony of him being in the game is not lost on many fans. You see, this persona was brought to life during the Buu Saga. At that time, there had been a time jump in the series, and Gohan was now going to college and decided to don a “secret identity” to help people while also going to school. This kind of upset much of the fanbase, as the ending of the Cell Saga, put Gohan basically as the “top dog” of the Saiyans in terms of power, as he was the one who defeated Cell, and many expected a truly transcendent arc for him. Instead, they got The Great Saiyaman.

Even in the sequel series that followed, Gohan was never truly shown as someone who would “take the reins” to save the world unless forced to, such as in the most recent movie that released in 2021. Fast forward to now, and The Great Saiyaman is basically a joke, and you can hear that in the clip in the game where Gohan tries to use a “hero voice” as he fights. Eh, at least he’s playing to character!

Speaking of characters, this is hardly the most shocking arrival in the game. The title has brought in characters from basically every major series so far, including fan favorites, lesser-known characters, fusions of multiple characters, and more. Plus, the one series that isn’t a part of the game yet is rumored to be getting a reveal soon.

All told, this will likely be one of the most expansive gaming experiences the fanbase has ever seen.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will arrive on October 11th.