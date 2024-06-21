Hollow Knight Silksong PlayTester Comments On Games Perceived Status

There are numerous things that the gaming community hates doing, and one of them is waiting for new information on the games that they KNOW are coming out but haven’t been updated in a long time. Nintendo fans are well acquainted with that, as the recent Samus Aran return helped relieve them of their burden. However, other communities have been waiting a long time to hear more about the title they’re anticipating, with Hollow Knight Silksong slowly becoming a sad joke regarding when it might pop up next. Many felt the recent Nintendo Direct might be the game’s time to shine! But, alas, it wasn’t.

The game was originally announced by Team Cherry back in 2019! The title was initially just going to be a DLC title to build off the incredible main game; however, ever since then, things have gotten rather confusing. It was upgraded from DLC to the original title, which made many happy, but it’s failed to hold down a true release window in the years since. It was even stated to be coming out “within the next year” at one point, but that was years back! Since then, Team Cherry hasn’t said a word about Hollow Knight Silksong, and that left one of the game’s playtesters in a position to try and calm down the community.

GamesRadar+ noted that on the title’s official Discord, playtester Graig noted that the game is “not in dev hell.” He went on to say:

“Every software dev cycle ever. Sets internal dates, misses them all the time. Literally a normal part of software dev. You just don’t hear about them because they don’t announce them to the public. Again completely normal for every dev cycle.”

Now, to be fair, Graig has been a bit…choice with his words to the community in the past and has been given “troll status” as a result. Thus, not everyone believed his words, especially when they were posted on Reddit. However, he bit back by saying he was honestly trying to help calm some nerves and didn’t appreciate being abused by the subreddit.

To help support this, he noted that he does believe that Team Cherry needs to be more active in its communication with fans. But, by that token, fans need to be more patient and accepting of what little news they get in the meantime.

That’s fair to ask, but given how long gamers have been waiting for this potentially legendary sequel, the only thing that will truly calm them down is a new trailer and a release date.