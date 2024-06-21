Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Adds Difficulty Levels

This November, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will bring the start of the legendary Erdrick Trilogy to modern consoles. Along with an impressive graphical update, updated UI, and the ability to save anywhere, the title will also add three difficulty levels, making it easy for gamers of any skill level to jump in.

The game will boast a normal difficulty setting titled ‘Dragon Quest,’ a hard difficulty called ‘Draconian Quest,’ and an easy difficulty setting named ‘Dracky Quest.’ The latter will keep players from being knocked out while also boosting their damage output. Draconian Quest will increase damage taken while lowering gained XP and gold earned in battle.

Those picking up the game on PlayStation 5 will also be able to choose between performance and graphics mode. Performance mode will set the game at 60 FPS.

“Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos,” the game’s description reads. “Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.”

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be released on November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Square Enix has also announced that an HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest I & II is in development and scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.