Two Big Metroid Games Getting Discounts On Nintendo eShop

Needless to say, there was plenty of big news coming out this week, thanks to the great Nintendo Direct that happened on Tuesday. While there were numerous announcements that were worthy of attention, the big one that still has people shaken was the new trailer for Metroid Prime 4. The game hasn’t been seen outside of its initial teaser trailer back in 2017. That’s a long time to wait for a new update! Even still, the trailer showed off Samus Aran’s return, as well as some familiar foes via the Space Pirates and the hunter known as Sylux.

As one can expect, the announcement of the game FINALLY arriving in 2025 and the fact that things look to be very interesting within it has gotten many people excited. That includes Nintendo, as they decided to put two of the best entries from the franchise that are currently on Switch on sale in Europe.

Suit up for less with Samus Aran's adventures on #NintendoSwitch! #MetroidDread and #MetroidPrimeRemastered are both discounted on Nintendo #eShop until June 30th.



See the discounts 👇https://t.co/ddQ1PE6qp4 pic.twitter.com/vply4D0ULi — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 20, 2024

The first one that’s on sale is Metroid Prime Remastered. This was the title that got shadow-dropped last year, and people got to experience it in a whole new visual light. The game blasted up the charts on Metacritic, and many were expecting the other two games to get remastered and released before the 4th entry came out. That’s still possible, as the next entry only has a loose release date, but we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, for those who need to “catch up” on the “Prime Saga,” that’s the perfect way to start.

Then, there was Metroid Dread, which was released back in 2021 after an equally shocking announcement. This was a title that technically had been in development for over a decade, as the team had an idea for the title but didn’t have the right people or hardware to make it happen. The game was so good at release that it became the best-selling entry in the franchise and even was nominated for Game of the Year!

Both of these games are on sale right now via the Nintendo of Europe eShop, and they’ll be on sale until the 30th. So, if you haven’t gotten these games yet, you’ll want to take this opportunity to do so! These are quality titles, and they’ll get you ready for the next adventure when it drops in 2025.

Besides, who doesn’t want to go and shoot things with Samus Aran, especially when you don’t have to pay as much to do so?