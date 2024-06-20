Refunds To Those Who Bought Redfall Are Being Sent Out

Redfall was a game that was honestly not as bad as everyone made it out to be, while it did have its ups and downs, and many updates were sent out to try and overall fix the issues the game had. One of those issues being the game wasn’t balanced correctly to where it then always had an issue of the vampires being more powerful that the human players. But, sadly, after the game was shut down and the DLC canceled, it just keeps getting worse for the game.

Microsoft according to IGN is now sending out refunds after they announced that the development would be ending for Redfall, now players won’t be seeing anymore of the game. This also meant that Arkane Austin, the developer also closed down as well with is a sad sight to see overall.

Some players decided to buy the Hero Pass which was part of the premium Bite Back Edition of the game, or some players also just purchased the Bite Back upgrade for the game. But now, players who purchased the DLC are being refunded for the game. This includes the purchases being made through Xbox Store, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store, and also Steam. But, if a player bought it through a store, they will need to submit a ticket about it to receive their refund, they same goes for if you purchased a physical copy.

It is sad to see Redfall being hit with so many downfalls, and that we won’t get to see the game it could have ended up being with some more hard work.