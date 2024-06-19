Star Wars Jedi Survivor Might Finally Be Coming To Last-Gen Systems Soon

We are currently living in a gaming age that is focused at times on bringing as many games as possible to as many consoles as possible. Just within the last two months, companies like Square Enix and Sony have gone and said that they’re aiming to do a more multiplatform approach and attempting to get more sales by widening the net with their releases going forward. That could work in their favor if each release is of high quality. However, for companies like Respawn Entertainment they’re still in the midst of fulfilling promises, such as bringing Star Wars Jedi Survivor to the Xbox One and PS4.

If you don’t remember that promise being made, that’s because the EA CEO Andrew Wilson did it during a special earnings call last year. He said that the game would come to the two consoles and that the company would try to “drive engagement” to the title. Whether they actually did that or not is something we can all debate. After all, the game hasn’t really been in the minds of players for a while, and we technically don’t even have an update on whether a third entry is being made. It’s presumed it is after the critical and commercial success of the title, but it’s not confirmed yet.

Nor is it confirmed that the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the title are coming out soon. However, an eagle-eyed fan noted on Twitter that the games have been rated for the system. If that is true, then the games could release within the span of a few months.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been rated in Brazil for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One recently pic.twitter.com/2uAyrKMk4b — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) June 18, 2024

It should say something, though, that the games haven’t come out yet, especially since Star Wars Jedi Survivor released in April of last year! So they’ve had well over a year to make these ports, and yet they haven’t been done yet.

Another issue is that it’s hard to say how well the games will do on the platforms. While those systems were powerful, Respawn Entertainment primarily focused on next-gen systems so that they could get the most out of them. Bugs aside, they were able to make a visually stunning game that had more to offer than the original.

Still, given that it’s EA calling the shots on this, it’s not exactly surprising that they’re pushing for something that could make them more money. Let’s just hope that when this potential trilogy gets its next entry, it’ll have a smoother launch window.