The Story Behind What Happened To Life By You Is Really Unfortunate

It is sad what we have been seeing regarding Life By You in the past few days, especially with so many cozy gamers being so excited for the game as it is a Sims 4 like game that players would have definitely loved. But sadly, the game’s fate went elsewhere.

According to IGN the team at Paradox, who has now been laidoff, spent “a month in purgatory” before it was all said and done. One of the gaming designers named Willem Delventhal said on Linkedin that they were “devastated” by the fact that the cancellation of Life by You happened, and also they said that the whole thing was considered a “real shit show.”

During a interview Deventhal said, “I’ve known for some time that we might be getting shut down. We were actively working on a hyper-moddable life sim called Life By You. An indie answer to the aging IP that is the Sims but instead focussed heavily on UGC.

“We were not told why. Instead we spent a month in purgatory, and did everything we could to prove to them we were worth launching, including things like finding potential buyers or suggesting cutting ties and going indie. We heard virtually nothing back.

Life By You is sadly canceled, which is really sad news considering how this game really did seem to be exactly what everyone was wanting from the Sims 4 but never received.