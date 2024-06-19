The Newest Nintendo Switch Model Is Worth Its Weight In Gold

An analyst thinks this shiny new toy could make the Switch outsell the PlayStation 2.

Nintendo has revealed a new SKU of the Nintendo Switch Lite, that’s worth its weight in gold.

Alongside the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom, Nintendo revealed that they are making a new Hyrule Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite. As reported by NintendoLife, the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition boasts a resplendent gold hue, that makes it convincingly look like the console was made with gold itself.

The buttons, triggers, and sticks are all a dark black, which complements the gold perfectly. On the lower right side of the console is the iconic Triforce logo, while a Hylian crest, filled in with a triangular pattern, decorates its bottom.

Even if you didn’t want to buy this game, and/or you preferred a fully featured, full sized Nintendo Switch, this new all gold Switch Lite is too attractive to just ignore. At the very least, it would make the perfect showpiece to your Nintendo Switch collection display.

The funny thing is, financial analysts are taking this new Switch with pretty colors maybe even more seriously than we are. Matt Piscatella of Circana tweeted this out upon the console’s reveal:

“According to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service, as of May 4th, 2024 Switch life-to-date US unit sales trailed PS2 by 1.41M units.

Will the Lite Hyrule Edition finally put Switch over the top?

Switch currently ranks 3rd all-time in US units since 1995, trialing only NDS and PS2.”

We would like to believe that it would take more than a pretty new SKU for the Switch to overtake the PlayStation 2, and its evolutionary ancestor in the Nintendo DS. But of course, the Switch does have that ‘more’ in spades.

With one of the most impressive game libraries in this console generation, and a continuing slate of must have releases, both first party and third party, there are still so many reasons to get a Nintendo Switch if you don’t already have one.

But if Nintendo really wanted to bridge that goal, they could take a relatively small risk for a bigger payoff. If Nintendo dropped the prices on their Switch consoles, not for a sale, but permanently, they could create a situation like the Nintendo DS era, when gamers were buying multiples of the same console.

Some gamers do collect multiple Switch consoles now, but it was easier to do during the DS era, and the Game Boy Advance era before that, because those consoles got cheap. That would certainly be something to consider on the risks vs rewards, but given that Nintendo is also launching the Switch’s successor soon, it might be so obviously right that that’s what they’re planning to do anyway.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition launches with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom on September 26, 2024.