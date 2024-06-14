Original Monster Hunter Stories Title Gets New Launch Trailer For Multiplatform Release

It’s honestly quite fascinating to see how far the Monster Hunter franchise has come over the last console generation or so. Initially, the series was what you might call a “niche franchise.” It was a huge hit in Japan, but it didn’t have as big of an audience in other regions. Many defined it as “too hard,” “too grindy” and so on. Then, in 2018, a certain PS4 title changed everything. It reworked the franchise formula just enough to bring in new players; it’s been a hit ever since. That’s why spinoffs like Monster Hunter Stories got a sequel, and that title is the focus of our article today.

The original Monster Hunter Stories game was made for the Nintendo 3DS just before the series had its big breakout moment. It was an attempt to “simply the formula” and make it seem like the other “monster hunting” RPGs that were out on the market via Nintendo and others. The game did well enough, and the sequel did much better when it was released on Nintendo Switch. But today, the 3DS title has been upgraded and released on multiple other platforms, including the Switch. As such, a new launch trailer has been dropped, you can watch it below:

Here is a brief synopsis of the game for you to read; that way, you truly know what you’re getting into:

“Embark on a journey into a colorful world where mighty monsters roam and people make a living by hunting them. Nestled within this land lies a hidden village where the locals follow a different set of customs. Here, Monster Riders form bonds with Monsties instead of hunting them. Unlike Hunters, Riders forge bonds and harness the power of kinships stones, allowing them to explore the vast and exhilarating realm together. Fight together in thrilling battles, hatch Monstie eggs, and customize your companion to suit your style.”

As you would expect from a remaster like this, the game’s graphics have been heavily improved to look better on modern consoles. Furthermore, they added voice acting so that it would line up with the sequel, which also had voice acting. There’s even a “Museum Mode” where you can see certain pieces of art and play key pieces of music for your enjoyment.

Of course, while this game is nice, the title that everyone wants to focus on is Monster Hunter Wilds, the next entry in the Capcom franchise. It seems to be a true evolution of the series, and many are hyped for it.