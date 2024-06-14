Fortnite Update v30.10 Patch Notes, Adds Ride the Lightning Guitars 

Fortnite has recently just launched their mid-month update, bringing many new things to the game in try of content, including the new bonus battle pass skins and rewards. The new variants of colors in the Fortnite skins have been released and players are working hard to grind collecting them. On top of that, LEGO Fortnite now has new difficulty modes.

Metallica is also doing a collaboration with Fortnite which is perfect for the season theme which is Mad Max and Fallout. Below is a broken down list of the patch notes for Fortnite thanks to IGN.

Ride the Lightning Guitars Added to the Loot Pool

Metallica Loot Island Appears on the Map

Super Styles Are Available in the Battle Pass

Jam Tracks Now Work as Lobby Tracks

Rocket Racing Has a New Metallica Track

LEGO Fortnite Adds Two New Modes

There are also brand new challenges that players will be able to do for Metallica to unlock inspired items such as a spray, loading screen, and more. On top of that, Metallica skins can be purchased from the in-game store and other rewards in the Fortnite Festival pass.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will end on August 16, 2024, with season 4 launching the same date as well during the game’s downtime. For right now, we don’t know what the next season will entail as it is still so early within the season. Be sure to get all your rewards before the end of the season which is coming in August.