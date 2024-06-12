Street Fighter 6 Drops M. Bison’s Newest Theme!

Just last month, Street Fighter 6 finished the initial season pass by adding new characters into the mix to keep things fresh. Characters like Aki and Akuma were incredibly popular during that particular season, and fans are now hyped for everything that’s coming with Season 2. After all, we’re getting some crossover characters via Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui, alongside returning character Elena. Oh, and M. Bison is back! However, as many note, he’s not the same Bison we’ve faced over the past mainline games. Something is much different about him, and that reflects in not just his looks and moves but his newly unveiled soundtrack.

As posted by Capcom via the official Street Fighter 6 Twitter handle, M. Bison’s newest theme is called “Undying Desire,” is a rather ominous track that highlights the nature of both Bison and the mental state he’s in. If you watch the video where he was revealed, you’ll see his song play over his movesets, and it’s clear that Bison is struggling to contain the power within him and wants nothing more than to satisfy the hunger that he has inside him that he can’t fully explain.

Satisfy his hunger! That's all he craves.



Feel M. Bison's deathless yearning for power with his theme, Undying Desire. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/EWuEHpDFI0 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 11, 2024

What this implies is that in the process of having his soul transferred to another shell body, something went horribly wrong. He can’t fully control his power, nor does he remember that he is M. Bison of Shadoloo. That makes it clear why he’s not the game’s main antagonist, and it could set up some interesting things for the series’ future once it is made. After all, M. Bison has been one of the key antagonists throughout the series and has even been the final boss many times over. Having both him and Akuma in the DLC shows that their stories aren’t the focus, and yet, they can be just as important in other ways.

Even M. Bison’s movesets have changed, as they’ve been noted to be both similar in some ways but much different in things like combos. However, these changes don’t stop M. Bison from being a serious threat, and has already been commented on being a rather serious “pressure” threat that can trap foes while he wails on them for serious damage.

The other good news about M. Bison is that he’s not going to be something that players have to wait for. His part of the season pass arrives on June 26th, which means you’ll be able to wield his Psycho Power soon!