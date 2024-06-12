Outer Wilds Gets Final Major Update on Nintendo Switch

The updates may be over, but the award-winning title will remain.

First released in May 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, the action-adventure title Outer Wilds later made its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and last but not least, the Nintendo Switch in 2023. The award-winning title found even more lifelong fans on the platform, and today, Patch 4 was released, bringing with it tons of visual improvements, bug fixes, and more.

Check out the full patch notes for Outer Wilds on the Nintendo Switch below:

Art & Visuals

Improved the visuals of tractor beams throughout the game

Fixed inconsistent Nomai child writing visuals on Giant’s Deep

A Nomai child’s toy is now officially sponsored.

Improved resolution of a certain easter egg

Fixed a misaligned island splash effect on Giant’s Deep

Timber Hearth’s atmosphere visuals now react correctly during a certain solar event

Fixed missing collision and improper scaling of floating Nomai lights

Small slide projectors now cast shadows

Giant’s Deep ocean no longer disappears when viewed through a projection pool

It’s me. No time to chat, SERN has found me. The drop at the flaming flower’s atelier is active. Yes, of course I switched it off! El ps–hey, they hung up on me!

Taking scout photos no longer causes textures to pop in and out in Echoes of the Eye

Trees no longer turn white when approaching Brittle Hollow

Reduced visibility of a hidden location in Echoes of the Eye

Improved transition into and out of projection pools

Improved the transition into a certain starless void

Improved the visuals during the ending sequence

Various lighting adjustments and fixes

Improved texture resolution of many assets

Various fixes to collisions

Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials

Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions and reducing noticeable LOD popping

Fixed various issues where you could see through the world

Fixes for various minor visual issues



Gameplay

Sudden death from above should occur less frequently while exploring the Hanging City.

The ship no longer falls through the ground if left behind on a planet

Fixed some instances where the player could get stuck in a slow walk

Flying outside the solar system long enough to trigger the associated achievement now correctly triggers a new Slate dialogue option

Equipping the signalscope at a certain campsite no longer chucks the player away at high velocity

A secret passage on Ember Twin is now harder to spot from a distance

Fixed an issue where sometimes the music from many of the Travelers could not be heard



Tech

Reduced performance degradation over time

Improved loading speeds when traveling great distances instantly

Various memory optimizations to improve performance and stability



Text & Localization

Fixed some Japanese characters using the wrong glyph set in the Credits, causing certain characters to be incorrect

Fixed a certain Easter Egg so the code can be scanned by external tools

Updated the credits

​

UI

The ship HUD marker is no longer visible in scout photos

Various minor adjustments and fixes to UI in Normal and Large UI modes

Featured in many Game of the Year lists in 2019, Outer Wilds was created by Mobius Digital, a company founded in part by actor Masi Oka. It was published by Annapurna, known also for Stray, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.