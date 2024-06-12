Outer Wilds Gets Final Major Update on Nintendo Switch

First released in May 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, the action-adventure title Outer Wilds later made its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and last but not least, the Nintendo Switch in 2023. The award-winning title found even more lifelong fans on the platform, and today, Patch 4 was released, bringing with it tons of visual improvements, bug fixes, and more.
Check out the full patch notes for Outer Wilds on the Nintendo Switch below:
Art & Visuals
- Improved the visuals of tractor beams throughout the game
- Fixed inconsistent Nomai child writing visuals on Giant’s Deep
- A Nomai child’s toy is now officially sponsored.
- Improved resolution of a certain easter egg
- Fixed a misaligned island splash effect on Giant’s Deep
- Timber Hearth’s atmosphere visuals now react correctly during a certain solar event
- Fixed missing collision and improper scaling of floating Nomai lights
- Small slide projectors now cast shadows
- Giant’s Deep ocean no longer disappears when viewed through a projection pool
- It’s me. No time to chat, SERN has found me. The drop at the flaming flower’s atelier is active. Yes, of course I switched it off! El ps–hey, they hung up on me!
- Taking scout photos no longer causes textures to pop in and out in Echoes of the Eye
- Trees no longer turn white when approaching Brittle Hollow
- Reduced visibility of a hidden location in Echoes of the Eye
- Improved transition into and out of projection pools
- Improved the transition into a certain starless void
- Improved the visuals during the ending sequence
- Various lighting adjustments and fixes
- Improved texture resolution of many assets
- Various fixes to collisions
- Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials
- Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions and reducing noticeable LOD popping
- Fixed various issues where you could see through the world
- Fixes for various minor visual issues
Gameplay
- Sudden death from above should occur less frequently while exploring the Hanging City.
- The ship no longer falls through the ground if left behind on a planet
- Fixed some instances where the player could get stuck in a slow walk
- Flying outside the solar system long enough to trigger the associated achievement now correctly triggers a new Slate dialogue option
- Equipping the signalscope at a certain campsite no longer chucks the player away at high velocity
- A secret passage on Ember Twin is now harder to spot from a distance
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the music from many of the Travelers could not be heard
Tech
- Reduced performance degradation over time
- Improved loading speeds when traveling great distances instantly
- Various memory optimizations to improve performance and stability
Text & Localization
- Fixed some Japanese characters using the wrong glyph set in the Credits, causing certain characters to be incorrect
- Fixed a certain Easter Egg so the code can be scanned by external tools
- Updated the credits
UI
- The ship HUD marker is no longer visible in scout photos
- Various minor adjustments and fixes to UI in Normal and Large UI modes
Featured in many Game of the Year lists in 2019, Outer Wilds was created by Mobius Digital, a company founded in part by actor Masi Oka. It was published by Annapurna, known also for Stray, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.