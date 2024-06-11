Cliffy B Is Pumped For Gears Of War: E-Day

Now that the Summer Game Fest season is over until that pesky little Nintendo Direct gets announced, we can now look back at what’s happened and grade who did the best. Quite surprisingly, Microsoft got the gold star over Geoff Keighley’s event, which started things, and the Ubisoft Forward that happened yesterday. They showed a menagerie of games that are coming out in 2024 or 2025 and are doing their best to try and showcase that Xbox isn’t going anywhere and that they have games to offer. That includes the shocking announcement of Gears Of War: E-Day, a prequel title to the original trilogy by Epic Games.

That’s significant for many reasons. The first is that this isn’t being made by Epic Games; it’s being made by The Coalition. Second, as the trailer showcased, it’s focusing once again on Marcus and Dom, the two fan-favorite characters from the original games who helped give the series an even more emotional storyline. You might think that since the original team isn’t working on this game, but The Coalition is using their characters, that they would be a bit mad. But that appears to not be the case.

In a post on Twitter, the former lead designer of the original trilogy, Cliff Blezinski, noted that he’s excited about Gears Of War: E-Day, and gave some little tidbits and thoughts about why he’s excited about this and what the game could do and show going forward:

Chills!



-Back to basics

-Gives the people what they want (Dom and Marcus)

-Plenty of room for set pieces/moments



See, they didn't need me, y'all.



(didja notice the little Mad World chords in it too?!)



Bravo!!!https://t.co/CLyWK2stiP — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 9, 2024

After that initial post, he added some more insights that he felt might be interesting within the game:

“Probably going to have a heart wrenching scene where we see Dom rushing to save Maria before she gets taken. Notice the “Welcome Home” banner – clearly fresh off the Pendulum Wars. Prologue might be a chapter in the Pendulum Wars. Awesome to see Marcus struggle with what must be his first Locust kill.”

While some of his thoughts are just speculation, it would make sense to delve into some of what Cliffy B. has outlined. After all, the start of the original game is the Gears units freeing Marcus Fenix from his prison after being imprisoned due to “disobeying orders” when, in fact, he was trying to save his father. It was only when things got really bad that they freed him to help turn the tide.

So, more than likely, the game will end on that mission of failing to save his father, closing the loop to the story. But only The Coalition knows for sure what they’re putting in the game.