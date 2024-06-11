Anno 117: Pax Romana Coming to PC and Console in 2025

Get ready to take on the Roman Empire.

The newest entry in Ubisoft’s Anno franchise, Anno 117: Pax Romana, is coming to PC and console in 2025. Specifically, the game, set in the Roman Empire at the height of its power, is being developed by Ubisoft Mainz, the studio behind Anno 1800.

“We are thrilled to finally reveal an Anno inspired by the Roman Empire,” said creative director Manuel Reinher. “This is not only the biggest time jump we ever did, it also offers us a lot of possibilities to bring the Anno gameplay to a completely new era while introducing lots of new content for our players to explore.”

Check out the impressive live-action teaser trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana below:

“Branding and storytelling create emotional connections, differentiate the brand, and make it memorable,” said brand director Haye Anderson. “We’ve refreshed Anno‘s visual identity to carry us into the next decade with a clear purpose: cultivating the joy of building. Without taking ourselves too seriously, we’ve infused humor and fun into our brand storytelling, reflecting our community’s spirit!”

In the game, players will be able to choose their starting province for the first time in the Anno series.

“Players will be granted the powerful yet challenging role of Governor to ensure the economic growth and prosperity of their provinces. To achieve their goals, they will have to decide how to balance their role as enforcer of the Roman law while answering the needs of their local citizens,” a press release reads.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games Store.