Big Change Coming to Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

We've been begging for this for years.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is only a few weeks away, and one Twitter user is sharing the good news about a highly-requested dungeon feature.

The user Frosty on Twitter recently posted a short clip from a new Dawntrail dungeon, pointing out a particular quality-of-life change that will have most players crying tears of joy.

I haven't seen this talked about, but this is one of the best Quality of Life changes I saw at the Media Tour. If ya know, ya know.



Typically, when a boss kills you in a dungeon, you’re teleported to a previous shortcut point but still have to sprint back to where you died. In Dawntrail, it looks like you’ll revive right outside of the boss room. This will be a huge time saver for those who spend a lot of time grinding.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will be released on July 2, but players preordering the expansion will be able to play a few days early on June 28. The long-awaited release will bring with it a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.

The 7.0 update will also improve the game’s visuals, including textures, hair, grass, shadows, and reflections. This will be the title’s first graphical upgrade since it was first released in 2013, and a recently released Benchmark Tool lets players see how their characters will look.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The MMO was fully released on Xbox Series X/S on March 21.