Starfield Creation Club Update Prompts Review Bombing on Steam

Following its inclusion in Skyrim and Fallout 4, Bethesda has introduced the Creation Club to Starfield, allowing players to download new quests and cosmetics to their game. Some of these mods are developed by Bethesda, while others are developed by the community, and while some are free, others cost actual money. Needless to say, Starfield‘s playerbase isn’t thrilled with microtransactions being added to an already pricey game.

The space RPG is currently being slammed with negative reviews on Steam, bringing Starfield down to a Mixed rating overall. In a particularly damning decision, the Creation Club is selling an individual quest for $7 which is the continuation of another quest.

“I’ve been a hardcore Starfield apologist since launch,” one player said. “And then y’all come out with paid community items. Did you learn NOTHING from when you did this to your other games? And they had a fan base to start! This one is barely hanging on to life.”

Many agree that microtransactions have no place in a single-player game.

During this week’s Xbox Game Showcase, Bethesda showed a trailer for Shattered Space, the new DLC for Starfield. Given this current drama, however, it’s unclear how many players will be running out to get it upon launch.

In March, a major patch implemented over 500 bug fixes and updates to the title, including photo mode and an updated ship UI.

Starfield is currently available to play on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Despite persistent rumors, an insider has confirmed that the game isn’t in development for PlayStation 5.