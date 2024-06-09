Starfield Shattered Space DLC & More Content Unveiled

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest RPG offering in the marketplace. Of course, since its first unveiling, Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft, which ultimately made Starfield an exclusive. Those of you who have played through the game already on either PC or Xbox Series X/S platforms might be ready for a second helping.

Bethesda is dishing out a new DLC release for the game called Shattered Space. This wouldn’t be our first time hearing about the game, but it was recently highlighted today. During the Xbox Game Showcase, Bethesda offered a trailer for Shattered Space, which is set to come out this year. While we are still waiting for the finer details to come out, we know that the new quest storyline is going to be centered around the Great Serpent. I’m sure you are still familiar with the references from the base campaign for the Great Serpent. Now, it looks like we’ll be getting a more direct conflict with its followers.

While we have some content to look forward to playing with Shattered Space, there is new content coming to the game today on Starfield. This is an unexpected update coming to the game which is going to add new missions, bounties, and gear. So that could give you a reason to start the game back up today if you haven’t played it in a little while.

Currently, Starfield is available to enjoy right now on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, you can find access to the game on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Meanwhile, if you didn’t catch the game trailer for the upcoming Shattered Space DLC, you can find it below.