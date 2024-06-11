Rumor: Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Leaked By Store Listing

There's a huge possibility that Konami is actually already done making this game.

We have a new rumor about Metal Gear Solid Delta’s release date, that’s more credible than the last one.

We reported last month that store listings suggested that the game won’t be arriving until 2025. The thing is, that store listing put an actual date of 12/31/2025. While it isn’t 100 % impossible, it is highly unlikely for a game, especially one as big as Metal Gear Solid Delta, to be released at exactly the last date of next year.

So, it’s likely that this date was a placeholder. The retailer may either have speculated on their own, or was given some information, that Metal Gear Solid Delta would not be ready this year. There’s clearly a lot of uncertainty there, but that’s where we get to this new rumor.

As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by user TheVideoGameNutt, US video game retailer GameStop posted a link to their store listing of Metal Gear Solid Delta, with a release date of November 17, 2024.

Is there something to this rumor? There sure is. November 17, 2004 was the original release date of Metal Gear Solid Delta on the PlayStation 2. So Konami may have lined things up to release this Unreal Engine 5 version of Metal Gear Solid 3 on the 20 year anniversary of its original release.

So, in spite of rumors and speculation of delay, it’s possible that the opposite is true. It’s possible that Konami is already finished making this game, or is at least close to getting there. They may be comfortable enough that they’ll have it ready that they already set that date that they’re sure will be reached.

And of course, the possibilities lean closer that Konami was done with this game a while back already, and if there is still any work being done, it would be to just keep polishing and improving it for release. What we’ve seen in the recent trailer makes it clear that Konami did not completely rebuild the game from scratch. At some level, this game used materials from the original title, and of course Konami would have the benefit of having a lot of those production materials available.

While it’s partly a shame that we’re looking at a cycle of remakes of the Metal Gear Solid games that already exist, it’s coming six years after Metal Gear Survive, a very poorly received online title that some fans believed ruined the franchise. Metal Gear Solid Delta promises a fresh start, even if that new direction is really mostly about modern rereleases of Konami’s classic games. Now if only Konami would notice that they own Snatcher and Policenauts too.