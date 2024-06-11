Rumor: Nintendo Direct Date Might Have Leaked Because Of Among Us

Now we know someone is looking sus.

We have a surprising little leak for the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

Now, to be clear, we know there will be a Nintendo Direct this month, and this is no rumor. For those who may not have heard or forgot, Nintendo Co Ltd President Shuntaro Furukawa himself went on Twitter one day to just announce this month’s Nintendo Direct.

On the same tweet, he also officially confirmed they are working on their next console. And he said that next console wont’ be on the Direct. That’s a lot to say all at once, and on a random day. But we’re establishing all of this was confirmed by Nintendo now, to distinguish it from the rumor and possible speculation to follow.

As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit by use Dabeastmanz23, Gamespot put up a trailer for Among Us’ upcoming roles. That trailer also said that the new content update was ‘out now.’

And here is where we get to a different leak, which was from Among Us’ studio Innersloth itself. As reported by GoNintendo, the studio posted about their upcoming roles update in a new trailer, which is scheduled for June 18.

And then we get to a third rumor, coming from Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who is more popularly known as Brazil. Lippe claimed on Twitter that there will be no Nintendo Direct this week, debunking rumors from other people online. Lippe said that the Direct would be coming in the second half of the month.

So, if Dabeastmanz23’s source is correct, the Gamespot leak also inadvertently confirmed that this Among Us update was arriving at the same date that the next Nintendo Direct is coming. Connecting that to Lippe’s rumor, Nintendo’s event could be happening next week, on June 18, 2024.

We do have to say not everything on this thread lines up. Lippe actually claims that the date hasn’t been set yet. But it is possible that Lippe’s information is already old, and Nintendo planned this Direct with their third party developers. Other studios likely also have announcements for their games planned on this Direct as well.

This rumor is perfect in the sense that there’s enough rope to just allow people who want to believe a Direct is coming soon to believe that it’s this date, and also enough loose ends to allow people who are skeptical not to believe it. In any case, the date is kind of irrelevant, compared to the promise of Nintendo wowing us with more games coming to the original Switch.

Nintendo already promised that Metroid Prime 4 is still on the way, and a Monolith Soft director indicated their desire (not a promise) to bring Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch. So those are the kinds of games that could still get fans buying their last few Switch games.