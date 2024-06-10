Leaker Teases A Legendary Nintendo Direct Is Coming

This week is an important one for gaming, as multiple publishers are bringing showcases of various types for people to view and see what’s coming next in the gaming space. One such company is presumed to be Nintendo, who noted in May that there would be a Nintendo Direct this month. That Direct doesn’t have a release date, but it has been promised that it would focus on Nintendo Switch games coming out this year while also not showing anything from the Switch 2. As such, many have been keeping expectations low about what might be shown at the Direct. However, one leaker seems to have a better knowledge of what’s coming…

That leaker is Midori, whom you have seen us post about many times recently because they have been dropping lots of rumors across multiple publishers recently. This latest tease came from X after the recent Xbox Showcase. The leaker responded to a question about how good the upcoming Nintendo Direct would be in comparison to Microsoft’s show and they replied: “It will be peak.”

According to Midori, the upcoming Nintendo Direct this month is going to be "Peak"



She seems to know about all things Japanese Video Games, so that is very encouraging. https://t.co/4Ui4lBBdLn pic.twitter.com/tROuMGsaMj — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 9, 2024

There are only a few reasons you use “peak” to describe something, and in terms of the Direct, that would be to imply that it will be one of the best presentations that Nintendo has given. Or, at the very least, one of the best they’ve given in a long time. That’s saying something, as The Big N has been rather consistent with its shows over the years, outside of when they do mini-showcases or a “Partner’s Showcase,” like the one they did earlier this year.

The questions will now be about what Midori knows to make them say the show will be “peak,” especially since the only confirmed exclusive game coming out the rest of this year is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and that’s hardly something that will move units.

There are some hopes for the future, including Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon Legends Z-A, and more, but it’s hard to know what Nintendo will put on the Switch in its final year and what they might delay a bit to ensure that the Switch 2 has the best possible lineup for its first few years.

In the end, we have to wait for the Nintendo Direct to get those answers, and currently, we don’t have any proof that it’s coming out this week outside of leaks and rumors about a date. It’ll be hard to wait for the show, but hopefully, it’ll be worth it in the end.